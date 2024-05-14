64.1 F
Partnership Reveals 2024 Service to America Medals® Finalists

To kick off Public Service Recognition Week, the Partnership for Public Service has announced the finalists for this year’s Samuel J. Heyman Service to America Medals® program. This prestigious list features 25 individual and team honorees, selected from a record-breaking pool of over 530 nominations, showcasing the extraordinary efforts of federal employees across various agencies and offices.

Amid growing calls to politicize the nonpartisan civil service, the Partnership proudly acknowledges the impact of the federal workforce in five distinct areas:

  • Paul A. Volcker Career Achievement: This category recognizes a federal employee for significant and sustained accomplishments throughout a career spanning 20 or more years.
  • Emerging Leaders: This category honors a federal employee under the age of 35 who has made a vital contribution to the public good.
  • Management Excellence: This category celebrates a federal employee or team delivering results through superior leadership and exceptional management skills.
  • Safety, Security, and International Affairs: This category highlights a federal employee or team working in fields such as counterterrorism, civil rights, defense and military affairs, cybersecurity, and more.
  • Science, Technology, and Environment: This category honors a federal employee or team contributing significantly to fields like medicine, economics, energy, IT, space, meteorology, and resource conservation.

Since 2002, the Partnership has honored over 760 public servants whose accomplishments have significantly contributed to the health, safety, and well-being of the country, while also inspiring others to consider public service.

On Thursday, May 9, this year’s nominees gathered at the Partnership headquarters in downtown Washington, D.C., to be recognized for their outstanding work. White House Cabinet Secretary Evan Ryan delivered special remarks during the ceremony. Later in the day, the finalists also visited the White House.

The Service to America Medals, affectionately known as the “Oscars of government service,” involve a rigorous vetting and selection process. This process is facilitated by Partnership staff along with national leaders from government, business, entertainment, media, and nonprofit sectors.

The announcement of the finalists and the celebratory events emphasize the dedication and impactful contributions of federal employees, reinforcing the value of public service amid challenging times for the civil service sector.

For more information on the finalists and their achievements, visit the Partnership for Public Service’s official website.

You can read more about this year’s nominees here and more about the program here.

Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.
