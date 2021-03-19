Peraton Bolsters Unmanned Systems Capabilities with Integration of Peraton Remotec

Peraton is proud to welcome new subsidiary Peraton Remotec, the global leader in mobile robot systems for hazardous duty operations, and to introduce Peraton Remotec’s most advanced platform yet, the Andros™ Spartan Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) System.

Remotec, Inc., now branded as Peraton Remotec, was acquired through the recent purchase of Northrop Grumman’s integrated mission support and IT solutions business.

For more than three decades, military, law enforcement, and other first responders worldwide have relied on Peraton Remotec robots to help assure a safe, successful outcome for their most challenging missions. Peraton Remotec offers the widest range of Unmanned Ground Vehicles and accessories in the market, with a worldwide installed base of over 2,300 vehicles.

“Peraton Remotec’s industry-leading track record in unmanned ground vehicles complements Peraton’s 25 years of experience serving government customers operating in the unmanned surface, underwater and ground domains,” said John Coleman, President, Global Defense & Security sector. “We look forward to building on the synergies to meet future unmanned system needs while continuing to innovate on behalf of our loyal customers in the military, law enforcement and the broader first responder community.”

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)