24.9 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, February 21, 2025
Industry News

Peraton Secures Prime Contractor Role for GSA’s OASIS+ Program

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Metaverse digital world smart futuristic interface technology background. Abstract blue-purple globe in low poly. Polygonal wireframe vector illustration. Geometric background.
(iStock Photo)

Peraton has been named as the prime contractor for the General Services Administration’s (GSA) OASIS+ contract program according to a news release. The new One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services (OASIS)+ is a Best-in-Class Government-wide Acquisition Contract Vehicle (GWAC) and will replace the previous OASIS contract and consolidate functional areas from other GSA initiatives, such as Building Maintenance and Operation (BMO) and Human Capital Training Solution (HCaTS), while supporting an array of government needs across a diverse spectrum of services.

“We are excited to be selected by the GSA to continue as an industry partner under OASIS+ to provide services, technologies, and capabilities that can further serve to advance the Government’s missions,” said Steve Schorer, chairman, president, and CEO, Peraton. “This public-private partnership creates the conditions to further deliver high-quality, reliable, and efficient services on behalf of the American people.”

The OASIS+ contract consists of multiple Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) awards, including five socioeconomic categories and one unrestricted contract. Additionally, OASIS+ boasts multiple service domains, such as: Management & Advisory, Intelligence Services, Facilities, Research & Development, Environmental, Technical & Engineering, Logistics and Enterprise Solutions and more to be added at a later date. Peraton was awarded in every service domain, which underscores a commitment to solving a range of government challenges as a multi-disciplinary mission support in a single go-to solution provider.

Previous article
PERSPECTIVE: No Time Like the Present to Revive the Coast Guard Temporary Reserve
Next article
Coast Guard Interdicts 20 Aliens West of Point Loma, California
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals