Peraton Secures Prime Contractor Role for GSA’s OASIS+ Program

Peraton has been named as the prime contractor for the General Services Administration’s (GSA) OASIS+ contract program according to a news release. The new One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services (OASIS)+ is a Best-in-Class Government-wide Acquisition Contract Vehicle (GWAC) and will replace the previous OASIS contract and consolidate functional areas from other GSA initiatives, such as Building Maintenance and Operation (BMO) and Human Capital Training Solution (HCaTS), while supporting an array of government needs across a diverse spectrum of services.

“We are excited to be selected by the GSA to continue as an industry partner under OASIS+ to provide services, technologies, and capabilities that can further serve to advance the Government’s missions,” said Steve Schorer, chairman, president, and CEO, Peraton. “This public-private partnership creates the conditions to further deliver high-quality, reliable, and efficient services on behalf of the American people.”

The OASIS+ contract consists of multiple Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) awards, including five socioeconomic categories and one unrestricted contract. Additionally, OASIS+ boasts multiple service domains, such as: Management & Advisory, Intelligence Services, Facilities, Research & Development, Environmental, Technical & Engineering, Logistics and Enterprise Solutions and more to be added at a later date. Peraton was awarded in every service domain, which underscores a commitment to solving a range of government challenges as a multi-disciplinary mission support in a single go-to solution provider.