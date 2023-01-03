Peraton Selected by DCSA to Provide Background Investigation Services

Peraton has been selected by the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) to provide background investigation services.

DCSA is the primary investigative service provider for the federal government and conducts over two million investigations per year for civilian and military applicants and current employees, including federal contractors and consultants.

Peraton’s DCSA background investigation field work services contract is worth up to $2.25 billion over five years. Peraton will be completing nationwide background investigation services for DCSA to support several different types of government suitability determinations, including those pertaining to government employment, government contract personnel assignments, U.S. Armed Forces personnel acceptance, and trusted access permissions for government facilities, information, and information systems.

Read more at Peraton