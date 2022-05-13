63.4 F
Progress Announces Cloud Security and Managed File Transfer Software

By Homeland Security Today

Progress has released Progress® Chef® Cloud Security, extending DevSecOps with compliance support for native cloud assets and enabling end-to-end management of all on premise, cloud and native cloud resources. 

With Chef Cloud Security, organizations can extend their same DevOps approach to manage any combination of public, private and hybrid cloud workloads. The new offering enables existing skillsets without training for managing compliance and security posture for cloud native technologies including Containers, Kubernetes and microservices, ensuring the greatest possible DevOps coverage across entire fleets of assets. It is designed to continually scan and automatically detect security configuration issues. 

The company has also announced the release of Progress® MOVEit® 2022, a secure, automated Managed File Transfer (MFT) software that can be deployed both on premise and in the cloud. With a new add-in for Microsoft Outlook and advanced security and usability features, MOVEit 2022 enables organizations to securely and intuitively share sensitive files.

Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

