Progress Announces Cloud Security and Managed File Transfer Software

Progress has released Progress® Chef® Cloud Security, extending DevSecOps with compliance support for native cloud assets and enabling end-to-end management of all on premise, cloud and native cloud resources.

With Chef Cloud Security, organizations can extend their same DevOps approach to manage any combination of public, private and hybrid cloud workloads. The new offering enables existing skillsets without training for managing compliance and security posture for cloud native technologies including Containers, Kubernetes and microservices, ensuring the greatest possible DevOps coverage across entire fleets of assets. It is designed to continually scan and automatically detect security configuration issues.

The company has also announced the release of Progress® MOVEit® 2022, a secure, automated Managed File Transfer (MFT) software that can be deployed both on premise and in the cloud. With a new add-in for Microsoft Outlook and advanced security and usability features, MOVEit 2022 enables organizations to securely and intuitively share sensitive files.

