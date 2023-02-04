PSI Requirements for Industry Data Collection Through NISS

The Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) is responsible for projecting Personnel Security Investigations (PSI) requirements each year. The data collection for PSI projection requirements will be conducted March 6 through March 31, 2023, through the National Industrial Security System (NISS) Submission Site. Annual projections acquired from Industry through this collection are the key components in DoD program planning and budgeting for NISP security clearances.

In preparation for this upcoming data collection, our Industry partners are highly encouraged to register for their NISS accounts before March 6 in order to participate in the survey. Registration instructions are found on the NISS website under the Registration section (https://www.dcsa.mil/is/niss/). For all other NISS questions, please contact the DCSA knowledge center at 888-282-7682 and select option 2, then option 2.

We look forward to your participation. If you have any questions, please contact:dcsa.ncr.dcsa.mbx.psiprogram@mail.mil

