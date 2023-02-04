18.3 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, February 3, 2023
spot_img
IndustryIndustry News

PSI Requirements for Industry Data Collection Through NISS

Industry partners are highly encouraged to register for their NISS accounts before March 6 in order to participate in the survey.

By Homeland Security Today

The Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) is responsible for projecting Personnel Security Investigations (PSI) requirements each year. The data collection for PSI projection requirements will be conducted March 6 through March 31, 2023, through the National Industrial Security System (NISS) Submission Site. Annual projections acquired from Industry through this collection are the key components in DoD program planning and budgeting for NISP security clearances.

In preparation for this upcoming data collection, our Industry partners are highly encouraged to register for their NISS accounts before March 6 in order to participate in the survey. Registration instructions are found on the NISS website under the Registration section (https://www.dcsa.mil/is/niss/). For all other NISS questions, please contact the DCSA knowledge center at 888-282-7682 and select option 2, then option 2.

We look forward to your participation. If you have any questions, please contact:dcsa.ncr.dcsa.mbx.psiprogram@mail.mil

Read more at DCSA

Previous articleGen. Nakasone, NSA General Counsel Engage in FISA Section 702 Forum
Next articleCISA Announces Joint Emergency Communications Division and Stakeholder Engagement Division Virtual Industry Day
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals