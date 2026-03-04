QuSecure Selected for Small Business Innovation Research Tactical Funding Increase Contract Award

QuSecure™, Inc. has announced it has been selected by AFWERX for a Small Business Innovation Research Tactical Funding Increase (SBIR TACFI) contract award in the amount of $3.9M. The contract is focused on Quantum-Resilient Encryption for Special U.S. Air Force (USAF) Missions to address the most pressing challenges in the Department of the Air Force (DAF).

The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the SBIR and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business, and eliminating bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. The DAF began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018 which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded, and as awarded on Jan. 15, 2026, QuSecure will continue its journey to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.

“This TACFI award advances QuSecure’s work with Air Force Global Strike Command (AFGSC) to provide cryptographic resilience in support of the strategic deterrence mission,” said Patrick Shore, Director of Strategy, Government at QuSecure. “AFGSC operates some of the nation’s most enduring platforms, including the B-52, where secure communications and trusted cryptography are critical for mission success. Our objective is to mature the technology in preparation for procurement and long-term sustainment to meet AFGSC mission needs.”

“We are thankful to our AFGSC and AFWERX partners for their continued support and for their leadership in advancing quantum-resilient cybersecurity,” Shore continued. “The impact of this work extends beyond this award, marking an important step toward operationalizing quantum-resilient security for the U.S. Air Force and the broader Department of War.”

As part of this effort, QuSecure is on track to pursue Impact Level 6 (IL6) authorization, with QuProtect R3 targeted for availability for deployment in classified cloud environments by Q3 2026. Achieving IL6 would enable Department of War mission owners and other U.S. Government agencies to deploy quantum-resilient cryptographic infrastructure in support of mission operations. Built on QuProtect R3’s modular, crypto-agile architecture, the platform is designed to integrate across cloud and air-gapped networks, delivering centralized visibility into cryptographic assets, strengthening cryptographic governance, and accelerating adoption of emerging NIST post-quantum standards without requiring system re-architecture.