It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of Randy Pherson, a visionary and pioneer in critical thinking and Structured Analytic Techniques. Randy’s illustrious journey, rooted in over a decade of developing and teaching these techniques, began in the US intelligence community and culminated in the establishment of Pherson Associates in 2003. His profound impact extended across various sectors, including intelligence, homeland security, defense, and the private sector. Randy was also a contributor at HSToday in the past.

Randy’s passing was shared on LinkedIn.

Randy’s contributions were not only reflected in his role as Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Pherson Associates but also as the Chief Executive Officer of Globalytica. He actively consulted with senior corporate and government officials, focusing on building robust analytic organizations. Randy authored or co-authored twelve books, showcasing his expertise, with recent publications including the 3rd edition of Structured Analytic Techniques for Intelligence Analysis, the 3rd edition of Critical Thinking for Strategic Intelligence, and How To Get the Right Diagnosis: 16 Tips for Navigating the Medical System.

As a dedicated mentor, Randy was deeply engaged in teaching and mentoring analysts within the US Intelligence Community, advocating for robust analytic cultures. His influence extended globally, with courses taught in over two dozen countries, supporting major financial institutions, global retailers, and security firms. Randy’s firm, Pherson Associates, imparted critical thinking skills and structured analytic techniques to 10 of the Fortune Top 100.

Beyond his professional endeavors, Randy was a Founding Director of the Forum Foundation for Analytic Excellence, a nonprofit committed to promoting critical thinking skills and structured analytic techniques. His extensive intelligence career, spanning 28 years, included serving as National Intelligence Officer (NIO) for Latin America. He received accolades for his service, including the Distinguished Intelligence Medal and the Distinguished Career Intelligence Medal.

Randy’s legacy lives on through his monthly blog, the Analytic Insider, available on www.pherson.org, where he shared his wealth of knowledge. As we mourn his loss, we invite everyone to reflect on Randy’s enduring legacy and commit to embodying the values of innovation and collaboration that he passionately championed throughout his remarkable career.