Rapid7 Announces Intent to Acquire DivvyCloud

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD), a leading provider of security analytics and automation, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire DivvyCloud Corporation, a Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) company. Under the terms of agreement, Rapid7 will acquire DivvyCloud for a total purchase price of approximately $145 million, subject to adjustments, to be paid in cash and stock. The acquisition is expected to close during the second quarter of 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

As organizations accelerate their migration and adoption of cloud services, they need help bringing Security and DevOps teams together to understand and effectively manage the governance, risk and security of their cloud and container environments. Through DivvyCloud’s platform, Rapid7 customers will have the ability to innovate more securely, move out of data centers and into the cloud, and make infrastructure accessible and manageable.

DivvyCloud enables deep visibility, combined with automated prevention and real-time remediation of risk to deliver continuous security and compliance for cloud environments, including support for Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, Alibaba Cloud and Kubernetes. Using DivvyCloud, customers can protect cloud and container environments from misconfiguration, policy violations, external and internal threats, and identity and access management challenges.

“We are thrilled to welcome DivvyCloud and its customers to the Rapid7 family,” said Corey Thomas, chairman and CEO, Rapid7. “We have been very impressed with the DivvyCloud team and its technology for some time. As the rate of cloud adoption continues to rise, the DivvyCloud platform will be an important part of our offering, giving customers a much deeper, comprehensive view into their cloud security posture.”

“Joining forces with Rapid7 is a natural next step,” said Brian Johnson, CEO and co-founder, DivvyCloud. “Their commitment to customers, employees, and company culture is well-aligned with the values that have made DivvyCloud so successful. With the combined expertise of both Rapid7 and DivvyCloud, we are even better positioned to help enterprises accelerate innovation using cloud and containers without the loss of control.”

Rapid7 provides one of the most comprehensive security operations platforms in the market today, with a broad set of best-of-breed capabilities across SIEM-based incident detection and response, vulnerability management, application security and security automation and orchestration. Through this acquisition, Rapid7 will address the growing need for organizations to secure multi-cloud environments by extending the cloud security capabilities of its Insight platform.

RTP Ventures, MissionOG, and Providence Strategic Growth, an affiliate of Providence Equity Partners, were the lead investors in DivvyCloud. DC Advisory served as the company’s financial advisor and Miles & Stockbridge served as legal advisor.

