RaySecur Launches MailSecur 500 High-Resolution mmWave Mail and Package Scanner

RaySecu, a security imaging technology company with the world’s first DHS Safety Act-designated millimeter wave (mmWave) desktop scanner, remote analysis, and threat detection solutions, announced Monday the release of MailSecur 500, its premium addition to the MailSecur product line of 3D desktop mail and package scanners. The MailSecur 500 offers 2X the resolution of its counterpart, MailSecur 300, when “seeing inside” of objects through dynamic mmWave imaging for more precise and detailed threat detection.

Mail and package scanning is important to the security of governments, corporations, institutions, and individuals, but remains a highly underserved and oft-overlooked sector. In the last three years, an average of more than 10 dangerous mail or package incidents per day are responded to by either the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) or the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). In addition, AstraZeneca’s Covid Vaccine Plant, Subway Sandwiches Corporate Headquarters, and Dr. Anthony Fauci have all been victims of dangerous mail threats over the past 16 months, and even false positives can lead to shutdowns and evacuations that can cost the affected entity millions of dollars. With US parcel shipping volume increasing 37% in 2020 from 2019 and forecasted to double by 2026, there needs to be more scalable mail and package threat detection.

MailSecur’s screening technology intercepts and detects mail and package threats including explosives, liquids, powder, weapons, radiation, and other suspicious contents. It is used by four of the five largest US companies as well as governments, Fortune 500 enterprises, correction facilities, and individuals globally. It is also the first mail scanner to receive Department of Homeland Security (DHS) designation as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT) under the DHS Safety Act. Unlike X-rays, which emit harmful radiation and require safety inspections and trained operators, MailSecur uses safe mmWaves that require no special training and are 300x more sensitive than X-rays at detecting liquids and powders (e.g. drugs, anthrax and ricin) concealed in mail and packages.

“We are thrilled to expand our MailSecur product line with the high-resolution MailSecur 500 to help major corporations and institutions around the world close one of their biggest gaps in physical security,” said Alex Sappok, Ph.D., CEO of RaySecur. “MailSecur’s small form factor and its ability to detect more and smaller threats than conventional security scanners allows users to improve and scale their mail and package security with lower costs and fewer resources. The MailSecur platform provides the foundation for us to deliver a complete service-based solution to keep threats out and prevent costly shutdowns and evacuations.”

The turnkey enterprise mail security program that comes with the MailSecur scanners includes training, development of standard operating procedures and response plans, as well as one-touch access to trained military Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) professionals that can immediately assist MailSecur users as they work to resolve a threat.

The MailSecur 500 and MailSecur 300 can also integrate within C•CURE, Johnson Controls innovative building security management platform. Through this integration, a scanned threat can automatically trigger configurable responses across building systems to help mitigate incidents, such as building lockdown or evacuation, or communication with the HVAC system to prevent potential spread of contaminants or smoke.