R&D Funding Vehicle Could Supercharge Small Biz Innovation Programs

The General Services Administration’s Office of Assisted Acquisition Service is working to bridge the gap between the research and commercialization phases of technology development, while bringing more governmentwide access to the new technologies.

The hunt for innovation within the federal government has led to a spending boom in two multistage, multiyear programs designed to bring potential innovative technologies to market and it’s an opportunity for small business contractors, Deltek analysts said Tuesday.

The Small Business Technology Transfer and Small Business Innovation Research, or STTR and SBIR, programs provide contracts to small businesses to help promote research and development and innovation efforts in a three-phased effort, with the ultimate goal of taking them to market.

