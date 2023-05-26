Register for State Overseas Buildings Operations (OBO) Industry Day

SAME will host a Department of State Overseas Buildings Operations (OBO) Industry Day in Washington, D.C., June 29-30. This market research event is designed to provide industry with information on competing for contracts with the Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations.

Topics slated for presentation include both program overview and acquisition forecasts as well as specific issues tied to overseas work such as design integration; construction risk, supply chain and cleared labor; and inflation and economic price adjustment.

The two-day event also will include discipline-specific matchmaking such as architecture, interiors, construction management, climate security, and blast. It will include participation and support from the Office of Small & Disadvantaged Business Utilization, Office of the Procurement Executive, and Acquisition Management, all within the Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations.

Event Details and Registration: https://www.same.org/event/dos/

Read more at SAM.gov