Register for State Overseas Buildings Operations (OBO) Industry Day

The two-day event also will include discipline-specific matchmaking such as architecture, interiors, construction management, climate security, and blast.

By Homeland Security Today
U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines assigned to the Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command (SPMAGTF-CR-CC) 19.2, reinforce the Baghdad Embassy Compound in Iraq, Jan. 3, 2020. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Kyle C. Talbot)

SAME will host a Department of State Overseas Buildings Operations (OBO) Industry Day in Washington, D.C., June 29-30. This market research event is designed to provide industry with information on competing for contracts with the Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations.

Topics slated for presentation include both program overview and acquisition forecasts as well as specific issues tied to overseas work such as design integration; construction risk, supply chain and cleared labor; and inflation and economic price adjustment.

The two-day event also will include discipline-specific matchmaking such as architecture, interiors, construction management, climate security, and blast. It will include participation and support from the Office of Small & Disadvantaged Business Utilization, Office of the Procurement Executive, and Acquisition Management, all within the Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations.

Event Details and Registration: https://www.same.org/event/dos/

Read more at SAM.gov

Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

