Register Now: National Background Investigation Services (NBIS) Industry Onboarding Live Webinars

The DCSA NBIS Industry Onboarding Team invites Industry users, particularly those from organizations that have been notified to start the National Background Investigation Services (NBIS) onboarding process, to register for two Live Virtual Webinars on the following NBIS topics:

Org and User Management (Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 1300 – 1530 Eastern) Purpose: Basic navigation steps within NBIS, organization management basics, applying minimum configurations needed for investigation requests, describing and demonstrating form routing, and managing users within your organization.

Assignment Management Configurations (Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 1300 – 1530 Eastern) Purpose: How to create and apply optional configurations in NBIS to meet organizational needs, identifying optional configurations based on organizational functionality, understanding assignment rules, form routing, and user assignments templates, and comprehending the use of both user assignment and order form templates.



Registration is now open now through December 5th. For additional information and to register, please use the following link: https://dcsa.acms.com/nbiswebinarregistration/event/registration.html. All participants MUST register to receive an invite and further instructions.

Capacity for both sessions is limited. For those unable to attend, additional live and recorded sessions will be made available in January 2023.

For questions, please email: dcsa.meade.nbis.mbx.nbis-industry-onboarding-team@mail.mil

Read more at DCSA