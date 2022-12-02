43.9 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, December 2, 2022
spot_img
IndustryIndustry News

Register Now: National Background Investigation Services (NBIS) Industry Onboarding Live Webinars

Capacity for both sessions is limited. For those unable to attend, additional live and recorded sessions will be made available in January 2023.

By Homeland Security Today

The DCSA NBIS Industry Onboarding Team invites Industry users, particularly those from organizations that have been notified to start the National Background Investigation Services (NBIS) onboarding process, to register for two Live Virtual Webinars on the following NBIS topics:

  • Org and User Management (Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 1300 – 1530 Eastern)
    • Purpose: Basic navigation steps within NBIS, organization management basics, applying minimum configurations needed for investigation requests, describing and demonstrating form routing, and managing users within your organization.
  • Assignment Management Configurations (Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 1300 – 1530 Eastern)
    • Purpose: How to create and apply optional configurations in NBIS to meet organizational needs, identifying optional configurations based on organizational functionality, understanding assignment rules, form routing, and user assignments templates, and comprehending the use of both user assignment and order form templates.

Registration is now open now through December 5th. For additional information and to register, please use the following link: https://dcsa.acms.com/nbiswebinarregistration/event/registration.html. All participants MUST register to receive an invite and further instructions.

Capacity for both sessions is limited. For those unable to attend, additional live and recorded sessions will be made available in January 2023.

For questions, please email: dcsa.meade.nbis.mbx.nbis-industry-onboarding-team@mail.mil

Read more at DCSA

Previous articleSaratoga County Creates Multi-Agency Support System for First Responders
Next articleNIU President Dr. J. Scott Cameron to Resign After Academic Year
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals