REI Systems Unveils GovSBIR, a New AI-Enabled Platform to Modernize Federal SBIR/STTR Programs

REI Systems – one of the Government Technology & Services Coalition’s (GTSC) member companies – has announced the launch of GovSBIR, an intelligent platform designed to modernize and streamline the full lifecycle of the federal government’s Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs.

Built on REI’s GovGrants® framework and leveraging Salesforce’s Agentforce, GovSBIR is a low-code, commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) solution. It offers federal agencies an end-to-end system for managing both grant-based and contract-based SBIR and STTR awards—from solicitation through commercialization—with efficiency, transparency, and adaptability. Furthermore, GovSBIR reduces the burden on small business applicants through automated workflows, intuitive interfaces, built-in compliance checks, and self-help resources.

GovSBIR is informed by REI Systems’ decades of leadership in supporting NASA, DoD, EPA and SBA with SBIR solutions, including the development of the DSIP and ProSAMS platforms, and the maintenance of SBIR.gov. It directly supports the administration’s mandates around efficiency, fiscal responsibility, and IT modernization.

“GovSBIR represents a bold shift from bespoke systems to a product model that empowers agencies to focus less on infrastructure and more on impact,” said Heather Morgan, Senior Product Lead at REI Systems. “This is not just about better software—it’s about enabling innovation at scale.”

GovSBIR addresses systemic challenges by offering a shared solution that consolidates systems, standardizes workflows, and enables real-time reporting to the SBA. Agencies gain the benefits of lower total cost of ownership, faster implementation cycles, and access to shared enhancements contributed through the product roadmap.

Key AI-driven features include:

Proposal Screening for automating administrative checks to quickly flag incomplete and non-compliant submissions, reducing manual review effort and accelerating time to evaluation

Anomaly Detection to identify fraud, waste, and abuse

Virtual Assistants to improve reviewer support and applicant guidance

Compliance checks to reduce manual burden by automatically flagging issues such as formatting errors, missing certifications, foreign affiliations, and duplicate proposals—freeing program staff to focus on higher-value tasks

While built to support the SBIR/STTR core workflows and data requirements, GovSBIR allows agencies to configure business rules, forms, evaluation criteria, and deliverables. This flexibility ensures that each agency maintains operational independence while benefiting from a shared product infrastructure.