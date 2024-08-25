Reli Group Secures $33 Million CMS Contract for Monitoring and Audit Services

Reli Group, Inc. has been awarded a 121-month contract valued at $33,090,145 by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Office of Acquisition and Grants Management. The contract, focused on providing monitoring and audit services for the Making Care Primary (MCP) model, was awarded after a competitive bidding process involving four bidders. The task order was issued under the RMADA 2 IDIQ contract vehicle, emphasizing the importance of oversight and compliance in advancing CMS’s primary care initiatives.