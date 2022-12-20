Retired ARCYBER Commanding General Joins Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton has announced that Stephen Fogarty—a retired lieutenant general with extensive cyber, intelligence, and information technology (IT) experience—has joined the company as a senior executive advisor.

In this role, Fogarty will help lead the development of threat-informed defensive and offensive cyber strategies and solutions to expand the firm’s National Cyber capabilities in support of U.S. government and international mission partners.

Fogarty brings 38 years of active duty leadership to this position having most recently served as commanding general of the U.S. Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER). In this role, he was responsible for conducting complex defensive and offensive cyber and information warfare operations worldwide. During his tenure, he led a skilled workforce of 16,500 soldiers, Department of the Army civilians, and contractors collaborating with other U.S. government, commercial, and international mission partners. Fogarty’s team conducted IT operations for 1.1 million soldiers and civilians at 188 bases, in addition to persistent defensive and offensive cyber and information warfare operations 24/7 worldwide.

“Stephen has proven experience in building and leading teams to solve complex problems—all with the urgency and collaboration today’s cyber threat landscape demands,” said Brad Medairy, executive vice president and leader of the firm’s National Cyber business. “To our adversaries, the cyber ecosystem is one connected battlespace, putting U.S. government and private infrastructure at risk. In this increasingly connected environment, Stephen’s expertise will be invaluable as we expand our National Cyber capabilities in support of our nation’s most critical missions.”

Fogarty spearheaded Army and Joint cyber, intelligence, and communications operations in a series of leadership positions, including commanding the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command, commanding the Cyber Center of Excellence, and serving as chief of staff for the U.S. Cyber Command. In these roles, he successfully trained, equipped, deployed, and supported soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines, Department of Defense civilians, contractors, and international mission partners conducting complex cyber, communications, and intelligence operations worldwide. Stephen helped establish the Army Cyber Branch and led the build-out of a new $1.1 billion Cyber and Signal Corps campus at Ft. Gordon, Georgia.

“Throughout my career, one constant theme is that the evolving cyber and defense landscape has proven the necessity for collaboration,” said Fogarty. “I’m excited to join Booz Allen given the firm’s unique approach, using a comprehensive view of the cyber landscape and intelligence-grade tradecraft to unlock stronger defensive solutions and deploy full-spectrum cyber capabilities with confidence and precision. I look forward to working together with this team to continue to meet today’s imperative for cyber integration and need for speed.”

Booz Allen Hamilton is a member of the Government Technology & Services Coalition, a non-profit organization for government contractors in the homeland security market.

