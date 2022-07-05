RiverTech to Support USCG Maritime Credentialing Process

Akima subsidiary, RiverTech, has been awarded a contract by the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) to provide technical and administrative support at the USCG National Maritime Center (NMC) in Martinsburg, WV. The contract has a value of $7.6 million over three years if all options are exercised.

The contract was awarded under the OASIS Small Business Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity Pool 1 contract. RiverTech will support the NMC’s entire maritime credentialing process – including receiving applications and supporting documentation from applicants, evaluating the applications against documented standards, and issuing appropriate credentials and medical certificates or denying an application.

The NMC is the Merchant Mariner Credentialing Authority for the USCG under the auspices of the Department of Homeland Security. The mission of the NMC is to issue credentials to fully qualified mariners in the United States maritime jurisdiction.

