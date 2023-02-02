RMC Appoints Retired Four-Star Navy Admiral James Foggo III as Board Chair

Risk management and industrial cybersecurity specialist, RMC has announced the appointment of Admiral James Foggo III, U.S. Navy (Ret.) as Chairperson of its Board of Directors. The appointment will support the company’s high-growth trajectory in the defense and commercial markets. Foggo, a senior executive, industry leader and distinguished military officer, has served on the RMC Board since 2021.

Foggo is an accomplished strategist, innovator, diplomat and technology integrator who achieved the rank of four-star admiral, formerly serving as commander of the U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Naval Forces Africa as well as the U.S. Sixth Fleet. He currently is Dean of the Center for Maritime Strategy at the Navy League of the United States and a distinguished fellow of the Center for European Policy Analysis and the Council on Competitiveness. He is a renowned futurist who is an expert on the growing maritime military threats — such as Russia’s advanced submarines — and the best approach to abate the threats.

“Admiral Foggo sits at the intersection of federal, commercial and public interests, providing a unique and expert perspective on the dynamic threats facing our world,” said Vince Kuchar, CEO of RMC. “We are grateful for his invaluable leadership as we expand our mission assurance work and bring military-grade industrial cybersecurity expertise to the commercial sector.”

RMC has been delivering mission assurance and cybersecurity solutions to U.S. military leaders worldwide for more than a decade. As cyber adversaries increasingly gain malicious access through neglected and unsecured operational technology and industrial control systems, the company has been supporting a growing number of defense and commercial organizations to better protect their operational assets and critical infrastructure.

“In our growing and complex global threat environment, RMC is helping reduce risks to the critical systems upon which our way of life depends,” said Foggo. “I’m excited to support RMC in harnessing their immense expertise for efficient, accelerated growth.”

