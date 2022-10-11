SAIC and SecureXperts to Develop Alternative Work Environments for the Intelligence Community

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) and SecureXperts have announced a strategic partnership to develop solutions for telework and alternative work environments that meet the Department of Defense (DoD) requirements for securing classified documents.

“Together, SAIC and SecureXperts bring unique skills and expertise that will support the growing demand for services to protect intelligence users that store, process and transmit high risk data from telework and alternative work environments,” said Vernon Saunders, senior vice president National Intelligence Community Business at SAIC“At SAIC, we continue to support the DoD’s next generation of solutions to protect our nation and ensure our customer’s mission success.”

SAIC supports the infrastructure design, development and integration of the SecureXperts Black Pearl SxI.™ Black Pearl Sxl provides physical security countermeasures used by the defense intelligence and law enforcement communities. The product meets DoD standards for securing controlled and unclassified information (CUI) and Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) for DoD classified documents.

“From private industry to national defense, we are excited to partner with SAIC as we serve the growing demand for proven cybersecure solutions,” said Darnell Washington, president and CEO of SecureXperts. “SAIC’s deep knowledge and expertise with secure cloud infrastructures complement our physical and electronic encryption solutions and offerings we have provided to the market for more than 20 years.”

As the Black Pearl SxI evolves, SAIC will also help SecureXperts identify business development opportunities and provide technical support solutions for its customers.

SAIC is a member of the Government Technology and Services Coalition (GTSC). GTSC is a non-profit organization for government contractors in the homeland security market.

