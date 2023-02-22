SAIC Appoints Josh Jackson to Lead Defense and Civilian Sector Army Business Unit

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) has announced the appointment of Josh Jackson as senior vice president of the company’s Army Business Unit, responsible for leading strategy, business development and program excellence across the company’s portfolio of solutions and services delivered to a wide range of U.S. Army customers.

“Josh’s passion for solving complex mission challenges for our customers, while leveraging emerging technologies in smart and unique ways, will continue to serve SAIC and our customers well,” said Bob Genter, president, Defense and Civilian Sector at SAIC.“I am confident Josh will increase the positive momentum we have seen across our Army portfolio, aligned with our strategy to grow our systems integration efforts and drive operational excellence in our IT modernization portfolio.”

Since joining SAIC in 2002, Jackson has held positions of increasing responsibility while delivering a track record of growth and driving innovation for defense customers. He joined SAIC as a program manager, followed by division manager, chief engineer and operations manager before being promoted to business unit leadership within the company, where he led the Naval portfolio for the last three years. In his new role, Jackson reports to Genter.

Jackson is a founding member of SAIC’s Inclusion and Diversity Council and the executive sponsor for SAIC’s science, technology, engineering and mathematics business resource group.

Jackson holds a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from Virginia Tech and a Master of Business Administration from the College of William & Mary.

SAIC is a member of the Government Technology & Services Coalition, a non-profit organization for government contractors in the homeland security market.

