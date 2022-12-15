33.8 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, December 15, 2022
spot_img
IndustryIndustry News

SAIC Awarded $150 Million TSA Equipment Evaluation Contract

By Homeland Security Today
(TSA)

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) has been awarded a blanket purchase agreement by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) with an estimated value of $150 million, to continue performing operational testing and evaluation of TSA airport screening equipment and non-screening systems.

“We continue to use our technology to support TSA’s mission of securing people and commerce in our nation’s airports,” said Bob Genter, president, Defense and Civilian Sector at SAIC. “SAIC’s cost-effective system evaluation capabilities support essential airport screening equipment used every day to protect travelers in the U.S., as well as non-screening systems that support critical DHS and TSA operations.”

Under this agreement, SAIC will provide test planning, execution, data analysis and evaluation of passenger and baggage screening equipment. Additionally, this blanket purchase agreement will ensure TSA continues to receive the critical support needed to validate the operational effectiveness, suitability and cyber resilience of systems used to protect the nation’s transportation of people and cargo.

SAIC is a member of the Government Technology & Services Coalition, a non-profit organization for government contractors in the homeland security market.

Read more at SAIC

Previous articleDHS Awards $48.8 Million Contract to Sev1Tech for Engineering and Support Services
Next articleMore Than 60 Arrested for Smuggling Migrants to the EU via Belarus and Russia
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals