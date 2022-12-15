SAIC Awarded $150 Million TSA Equipment Evaluation Contract

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) has been awarded a blanket purchase agreement by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) with an estimated value of $150 million, to continue performing operational testing and evaluation of TSA airport screening equipment and non-screening systems.

“We continue to use our technology to support TSA’s mission of securing people and commerce in our nation’s airports,” said Bob Genter, president, Defense and Civilian Sector at SAIC. “SAIC’s cost-effective system evaluation capabilities support essential airport screening equipment used every day to protect travelers in the U.S., as well as non-screening systems that support critical DHS and TSA operations.”

Under this agreement, SAIC will provide test planning, execution, data analysis and evaluation of passenger and baggage screening equipment. Additionally, this blanket purchase agreement will ensure TSA continues to receive the critical support needed to validate the operational effectiveness, suitability and cyber resilience of systems used to protect the nation’s transportation of people and cargo.

SAIC is a member of the Government Technology & Services Coalition, a non-profit organization for government contractors in the homeland security market.

Read more at SAIC