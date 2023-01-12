37.6 F
SAIC Awarded $2.3 Billion Contract to Support FAA Programs

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) has been awarded a prime position to continue services through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Systems Engineering and Technical Innovative Solutions (SETIS) indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract.

“SAIC supports the FAA’s mission to provide the safest and most efficient airspace through continuous improvements to communications, navigation and surveillance systems,” said Bob Genter, president, Defense & Civilian Sector at SAIC. “Our focus is on delivering advanced solutions in systems engineering, research, management, development and analysis that enable the FAA’s aviation programs.”

SAIC is one of 15 companies, including five large businesses and ten small businesses, selected for a prime position on the $2.3 billion shared-ceiling, multi-award indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract. The contract has a base period of performance of 36 months, followed by a three-year option and two two-year option periods. SAIC will perform work for this contract primarily in the metropolitan Washington, D.C. area and at the FAA Technical Center in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Since 2010, SAIC has provided the FAA with a broad range of research, service analysis, strategic planning, technical, financial, programmatic support and systems engineering on programs including air traffic control, avionics, communication, navigation and surveillance, modeling and simulation. SAIC also supports technology infusion for data science, artificial intelligence and machine learning, advanced air mobility, and unmanned aerial systems. In addition, the company provides services to support joint research programs, including the FAA and NASA UAS Traffic Management program.

SAIC is a member of the Government Technology & Services Coalition, a non-profit organization for government contractors in the homeland security market.

