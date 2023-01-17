SAIC Awarded $349 Million Contract to Support U.S. Navy Networks

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) has been awarded a $349 million contract by the U.S. Navy to continue supporting In-Service Engineering Agent (ISEA) functions for Afloat and Ashore Tactical Networks (TACNET).

“Our expertise in network engineering, modernization, sustainment and logistics positions us to provide long-term support to the U.S. Navy for afloat and ashore networks,” said Bob Genter, president, Defense & Civilian Sector at SAIC. “We have provided services to this program for decades and are excited to help the Navy continue its IT modernization and transformation initiatives.”

Under the five-year contract, SAIC will continue to provide management, engineering, technical, integrated logistics, configuration management, and life cycle support for afloat and ashore TACNET and command, control, communications, computers, and intelligence systems.

For more than 15 years, SAIC has supported the Navy’s TACNET program by providing systems engineering services to help the Navy transmit and receive information to support combat readiness. SAIC will primarily perform work under this contract in San Diego, California.

NIWC Pacific provides technological and engineering support critical to information warfare for the Navy, as well as for the Marine Corps, Air Force, Army and Coast Guard programs. Systems development and support includes basic research and prototype development through systems engineering, and integration to life cycle support of fielded systems.

SAIC is a member and mentor partner of the Government Technology & Services Coalition, a non-profit organization for government contractors in the homeland security market.

