SAIC Awarded $757 Million U.S. Army Contract for Software Services

By Homeland Security Today
(U.S. Army photo by Daniel Lafontaine)

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) has been awarded a contract to continue providing software development and management services for the U.S. Army Enterprise Service Desk (AESD). The single-award contract has an estimated ceiling value of $757 million.

“We are excited to help the U.S. Army develop an IT enterprise management platform that will replace its legacy systems and provide a better, modernized user experience,” said Bob Genter, president, Defense & Civilian Sector at SAIC. 

Under this contract, SAIC will continue existing AESD operations, optimize Army Enterprise Service Management Framework (AESMF) service delivery processes, and expand the functionality provided by the software as a service (SaaS) environment via optional capabilities. SAIC will also migrate legacy IT service management systems to a modern IT Service Management platform using ServiceNow®.

Additionally, SAIC will provide service desk solutions to include service desk support for voice, messaging, video teleconferencing, computing, network infrastructure, customer support and information assurance support to the Army.

SAIC is a member of the Government Technology & Services Coalition, a non-profit organization for government contractors in the homeland security market.

