SAIC Awarded $95M GAO IT Modernization Contract

Government Technology & Services Coalition (GTSC) member Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) has been awarded a new $95 million contract by the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) to provide comprehensive, full-scale IT services and solutions for the Technical Information Services (TIS) program. Under this contract, the company will deliver end-to-end IT solutions designed to support the GAO mission of a revamped and more efficient IT environment that best suits the evolving needs of GAO users.

Under this effort, SAIC will help GAO evolve beyond traditional infrastructure operations into a technology enabled, data driven organization that delivers faster insights, stronger security, and a modern digital experience for its workforce and stakeholders.

SAIC will focus on reengineering how technology is delivered, consumed, and continuously improved across GAO to help modernize applications, platforms, and operating models to increase speed, resilience, and adaptability while embedding security, automation, and compliance by design. The result is a scalable, future ready IT ecosystem that supports GAO’s mission today and positions the agency as a leader in federal technology adoption.

“Our partnership with GAO is about moving from legacy operations to a modern digital enterprise,” said Srini Attili, Executive Vice President of SAIC’s Civilian Business Group. “We are bringing a transformation mindset, not just tools, to help GAO become a technology leading agency. By modernizing applications, enabling a secure multi cloud environment, and leveraging low code, no code, and artificial intelligence, we will help GAO operate faster, smarter, and with greater confidence in its technology foundation.”

SAIC’s approach integrates agile delivery at scale through Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe), modern digital engineering practices, and a disciplined transition strategy that prioritizes continuity, transparency, and measurable outcomes. This model enables continuous modernization, improved system reliability, and rapid adoption of emerging technologies while reducing operational risk and long-term cost.