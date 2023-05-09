SAIC Launches New Encrypted Query Analytics and Data Retrieval Platform

SAIC has introduced its new encrypted query analytics and data retrieval (EQADR) platform.

The platform enables next-generation, cryptographic, cross-boundary data search, retrieval and analytics. EQADR was developed to offer quick, secure and efficient data search and retrieval.

EQADR’S cross-domain strategy delivers targeted, on-demand queries from higher-side networks to lower-side networks while securing sources, methods and analytical tradecraft. The platform is built to handle the transfer of sensitive data, allowing search terms to remain hidden and it can also sift through open-source data, reduce classified-data storage costs and share intellectual property.

“Agencies rely on data to help support their missions in a secure environment,” said Andy Henson, vice president, Innovation at SAIC. “We are providing our customers with data encryption solutions to help them reach the next phase of their digital transformation journey. SAIC’s EQADR delivers on providing security and performance to accelerate data-driven decision-making.”

This is the third data product launch for SAIC within the past 12 months. In June 2022, SAIC launched the SaaS version of Koverse, a security-first data management and governance platform that provides Zero Trust for data by enforcing attribute-based access controls (ABAC). In January 2023, SAIC introduced its new data platform, Tenjin, a low-code to full-code artificial intelligence (AI) and machine-learning (ML) development and orchestration platform.

SAIC was named a JADC2 Company to Watch by Frost & Sullivan. The company was recognized for its expertise in big data analytics, AI and Zero Trust networking.

SAIC is a member and mentor partner of the Government Technology & Services Coalition, a non-profit organization for government contractors in the homeland security market.

Read more at SAIC