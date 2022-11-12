SAIC Recognized for Commitment to Hiring Veterans

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) has received multiple acknowledgments for its commitment to military veterans, including being named on Forbes list of 2022 America’s Best Employers for Veterans. Additionally, SAIC ranked #7 on the Military.com list of Top 25 Veteran Employers and was recently recognized as a first-time recipient of the Gold HIRE Vets Medallion Award from the Department of Labor (DOL).

“One out of four of our employees are veterans, who selflessly answered the call to serve our nation,” said Nazzic Keene, Chief Executive Officer at SAIC. “We are honored to receive recognition from Forbes and the Department of Labor for our commitment to military veterans and their families. I am thankful for our veterans that continue their service to our nation, bringing their exceptional talent and experiences to support our customers.”

SAIC supports its more than 6,000 veteran employees through a combination of strong benefits designed to meet their needs and by supporting a network group for veteran employees.

“One of our highest priorities is to support the well-being of our veterans, both inside and outside of the workplace,” said Michelle O’Hara, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at SAIC. “We know wellbeing helps our employees bring their best to SAIC, and we help our veterans be at their best by investing in programs that support them and their families. We recently increased the amount of military leave available for those that continue to serve, providing our veteran employees peace of mind while answering the call of service.”

SAIC also recently received the National Veteran Small Business Coalition’s (NVSBC) Champions Award, in recognition of its partnership with veteran-owned and service-disabled veteran-owned small businesses. SAIC received the award due to exceeding goals established by NVSBC for subcontracting to veteran-owned and service-disabled veteran-owned small businesses.

SAIC’s Military/Veterans Employee Resource Group provides a forum for supporting veteran employees through education, mentoring, recruitment and philanthropic outreach. The company also supports non-profit philanthropic partners that provide support to veterans such as Building Homes for Heroes.

SAIC is a mentor partner of the Government Technology & Services Coalition, a non-profit organization for government contractors in the homeland security market.

