SAIC Selected for $889M Contract to Integrate IT Services for Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) has been awarded a $889 million contract by the Federal Systems Integration and Management Center (FEDSIM) in support of Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) to develop and implement One IT. One IT provides IT modernization to DCSA’s systems.

One IT is an enterprise IT solution that delivers highly secure and adaptable IT infrastructure, customer support, and cutting-edge technologies to create a more collaborative, cohesive, transparent, predictable and measurable organization.

As the prime contractor for One IT, SAIC will support DCSA as it simplifies and standardizes the agency’s IT environment, including cloud readiness. SAIC’s work will include planning and systems architecture development; digital; network, database and storage engineering; service desk support; cybersecurity and IT application development and sustainment.

SAIC will also provide services to help DCSA meet centralized IT solution requirements for the National Industrial Security Programs (NISP) and National Industrial Security Systems (NISS) applications. The award includes one base year and four one-year extension options.

“As the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency transforms security work around the globe, SAIC looks forward to advancing support for user communities,” said Michael LaRouche, president, National Security and Space sector at SAIC. “Our goal is to enhance efficiency and effectiveness of the agency’s One IT infrastructure by leveraging the experience of our proven team of cloud architects, modernization engineers and integration specialists. We are eager to begin work with DCSA on this critical IT modernization program and deliver network availability anytime, anywhere and under any circumstances.”

SAIC is a member and mentor partner of the Government Technology & Services Coalition, a non-profit organization for government contractors in the homeland security market.

