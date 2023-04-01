SAIC Taps Barbara Graham as SVP of Navy Business Unit

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) has appointed Barbara Graham as senior vice president of the company’s Navy Business Unit.

Graham is responsible for leading strategy, business development and program excellence across the company’s $1 billion portfolio of solutions and services for a wide range of U.S. Navy and Marine Corps customers. In her new role, Graham reports to Bob Genter, president of SAIC’s Defense and Civilian Sector.

“Barbara is an exceptionally talented and experienced leader whose deep customer relationships and knowledge will drive results for our Navy and Marine Corps customers,” said Genter. “As a growth-minded leader, she will continue building our Navy business, drive organic growth, scale into key sub-markets and focus on developing a new generation of talent and innovative capabilities.”

As an industry veteran, Graham joins SAIC with significant experience leading complex systems integration and engineering services portfolios across defense and intelligence agencies. She has held executive positions at GDIT, CACI and BAE Systems with responsibility for strategic planning, business development, profit and loss, strategic capture and program management.

Graham is a Navy veteran and holds a bachelor’s degree in management computer information systems from Park University.

SAIC is a mentor partner of the Government Technology & Services Coalition, a non-profit organization for government contractors in the homeland security market.

