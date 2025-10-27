SAIC Acquires SilverEdge Government Solutions

UPDATE:

SilverEdge announces the completion of the acquisition by Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC):

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) has announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire SilverEdge Government Solutions (“SilverEdge”) from private equity firm Godspeed Capital for $205 million in cash.

SilverEdge is a provider of mission-driven technology solutions and products. The company’s team of cybersecurity experts, software developers, engineers, and intelligence analysts work to empower America’s defenders with the technology solutions needed to address the national security community’s toughest challenges.

This acquisition advances SAIC’s strategy of bringing mission focused, IP-based solutions and commercial products to our customers. By integrating SilverEdge’s SaaS products and expertise. SAIC, a Government Technology & Services Coalition (GTSC) member, will further enhance its ability to deliver real-time mission-based solutions with speed, efficiency, and agility. SilverEdge brings a team of highly cleared professionals to further strengthen SAIC’s ability to deliver on America’s most critical national security missions.

“SilverEdge’s people, culture, and innovative approach have driven impressive growth,” said Toni Townes-Whitley, Chief Executive Officer of SAIC. “SOAR delivers agile, low-risk and rapid prototyping products that align with our enterprise growth strategy to provide integrated digital solutions to our customers that tackle national priorities. They share our commitment to advancing National Security missions with speed, and together, we will deliver an expanded suite of products and commercial technologies to help the Department of War and Intelligence Community achieve their most critical objectives.”

“We are excited to join the SAIC team,” said Robert J. Miller III, Chief Executive Officer of SilverEdge. “From day one, our vision was to deliver next-generation cyber, software, and intelligence solutions that disrupt the status quo. That mission aligns perfectly with SAIC’s focus on innovation and national security. By joining forces, we will continue to push boundaries, expand our capabilities, and deliver even greater value for our customers. I am incredibly proud of the SilverEdge team and energized for what the future holds.”

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026.