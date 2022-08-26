74.6 F
SAIC Wins Contract to Support U.S. Navy Networks

Government Technology and Services Coalition member and mentor partner Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) has been awarded a $163 million contract by the U.S. Navy to support design, development, integration, modernization, sustainment and life cycle support to shore networks, network components and network service solutions for the Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific Shore Networks Branch located in San Diego, CA.

Under the contract, SAIC will maintain Naval Enterprise Networks for all shore based U.S. Navy commands and personnel critical to the Navy’s day-to-day operations, as well as supporting command and control of U.S. Navy units deployed by operational commanders.

“SAIC is honored to build on our work supporting the U.S. Navy and NIWC Pacific,” said Bob Genter, SAIC President, Defense & Civilian Sector. “We are focused on delivering valuable support and solutions to a range of U.S. Navy network challenges and initiatives.”

NIWC Pacific provides technological and engineering support critical to information warfare for the U.S. Navy, as well as for Marine Corps, Air Force, Army and Coast Guard programs. Systems development and support includes basic research and prototype development through systems engineering, and integration to life cycle support of fielded systems.

