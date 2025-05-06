The Asian American Chamber of Commerce is set to honor Sanjeev “Sonny” Bhagowalia, Assistant Commissioner and Chief Information Officer at U.S. Customs and Border Protection, as the Elite Titan Awardee at the 2025 Jewels of Asia Chamber Awards Gala.

Sonny is a distinguished leader in government technology and cybersecurity, with over 39 years of senior technical, managerial, and executive experience across federal, state, and private sectors. He has led major digital transformations at agencies including the Department of the Interior, U.S. Treasury, and the State of Hawaii, and has spearheaded critical initiatives like Federal Data Consolidation, Open Data, and FedRAMP.

As one of the highest-ranking Asian American executives in federal IT, Sonny’s visionary leadership and relentless pursuit of innovation have earned him 45 prestigious awards, including two Presidential Rank Awards and induction into multiple national halls of fame.

When: May 21, 2025 | 5:30 PM – 9:30 PM

Click here for more details.