Sarcos to Develop Sensing Platform for Air Force Research Laboratory

By Homeland Security Today

Sarcos Defense has been awarded a new contract by the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) for the development of a collaborative sensing platform for the detection, tracking, and classification of time-critical objects in dynamic adversarial environments to benefit the Department of Defense (DOD).

Sarcos will focus its research on the development of collaborative sensing algorithms designed to enable autonomous and semi-autonomous platforms to perform accurate detection, tracking and classification of known and unknown objects of interest, both stationary and moving, over space and time. This effort centers around Closed Loop Ubiquitous Tasking and Control of Heterogeneous Exploring Sensors (CLUTCHES), which defines a novel artificial intelligence (AI) framework that combines upstream multi-sensor fusion with adaptive real-time sensor management on individual platforms.

Sarcos expects this research to continue to benefit its commercial robotics products, particularly its Cybernetic Training for Autonomous Robots (CYTAR™) AI platform, which Sarcos is also working with AFRL to develop. In addition, work in this area is expected to improve situational awareness and safety for Sarcos’ robotic technologies.

