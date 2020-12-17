Satcom Global Awarded 5-Year GSA Contract Extension to Supply Satellite Communications to U.S. Government

Satcom Global has secured a five-year extension to their GSA (General Services Administration) Contract, which permits the supply of satellite airtime and equipment to US Government departments and agencies.

The contract extends Satcom Global’s experience of supplying the federal, state, local, and tribal governments with commercial satellite communications services to over 20 years. Satcom Global highly values being a member of the select group of pre-approved suppliers offering products and services to maintain essential and secure communications where terrestrial infrastructure does not exist.

The GSA Contract (or Schedule) makes it quicker and easier for government departments to buy a range of services from approved suppliers such as Satcom Global, with pre-established pricing and terms. Having the GSA Contract extension in place, Satcom Global can bid for and fulfil new government contracts, with customers confident in our capabilities as a transparent, vetted, and pre-approved supplier with a multitude of experience in supplying the government sector.

Steven Griffin, Satcom Global’s Director of Sales and Business Operations – the Americas said:

“We are honored to be an approved provider of satellite communications equipment and services to the US Government. The extension of our GSA contract is testament to the tremendous work my team has been doing since our expansion and Americas Headquarters relocation. Our commitment to supporting our various Government entities has been a reflection of their long-term commitment to Satcom Global.”

“Being awarded this extension of our GSA contract, along with the constant expansion of satellite communications technology, allows us to continue educating and servicing the US Government’s needs for years to come. Our team is excited to develop this area of business further, as well as building on our existing land-based enterprise customer base and growing our maritime business across the Americas. Furthermore, this puts Satcom Global in a fantastic financial position to continuously grow our core strategic market segments.”

Satcom Global’s extensive portfolio of land-based satellite communications includes both subscription and prepay airtime services along with a wide range of associated hardware including military options. Equipment ranges from portable handheld satellite phones such as the Inmarsat IsatPhone2, Iridium 9555 and Iridium Extreme 9575, to portable and lightweight satellite terminals combining voice and broadband data connectivity for services such as Inmarsat’s BGAN. Additionally, we offer vehicular mounted terminals such as the Thales MissionLINK for Iridium Certus.

In line with improving our sales systems and processes, Satcom Global is also making it easier for customers to purchase and manage their satellite communications on an ongoing basis with our management platform GlobalNet. This online portal enables customers to purchase their own prepay vouchers and top-up their accounts in a quicker, more convenient way.

Satcom Global has supported customers with satellite communications solutions throughout the Americas for over 20 years, combining the expertise of Satcom Global Inc with acquired businesses O’Gara Satellite Systems and World Communications Center. In 2018 all business functions from the Phoenix, Arizona office, were relocated to the new facility in Nashua in line with the wider business strategy.

