SBA Announces Funding Opportunity to Provide Entrepreneurship Training to Service-Disabled Veterans

The U.S. Small Business Administration announced a new funding opportunity for eligible non-profit organizations, state and local government agencies, private sector firms, and institutions of higher learning to provide entrepreneurship training to service-disabled veterans. The awarded organization(s) can use the funding to market, deliver, and scale existing service-disabled veteran entrepreneurs’ training programs for veterans, service-disabled veterans, and Reserve component members who intend to start new businesses or expand existing small businesses.

“In line with the Biden-Harris Administration’s priorities, the SBA continues to work to remove barriers for service-disabled veterans who are interested in pursuing entrepreneurship after their military career,” said Larry Stubblefield, Associate Administrator for SBA’s Office of Veterans Business Development. “Through this funding opportunity, awarded organizations will help us extend our reach to the service-disabled veteran small business community to help them succeed at every stage of their entrepreneurial journey.”

The Service Disabled Veteran Entrepreneurship Training Program (SDVTEP) award is for a base project period of 12 months, with three 12-month non-compete continuation year periods. A total of $300,000 in funding is available for this program in FY 2022. SBA anticipates making up to six (6) awards, each valued between a minimum of $50,000 up to a maximum award of $150,000.

How to apply:

For specific instructions on obtaining, completing, and submitting an application, visit www.grants.gov and search SB-OVSD-22-001.

Submissions must be sent via grants.gov no later than 11:59 p.m. ET on August 18, 2022. Proposals submitted via other media will be rejected and will not be evaluated.

SBA’s Office of Veterans Business Development will host an information session to answer questions about the funding opportunity on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 2 p.m. ET via this Microsoft Teams link. To join by phone instead, dial (202)765-1264 and enter the conference ID: 760265504#. Please submit your questions no later than Friday, July 22 at 5 p.m. ET to Jerry Godwin at jerry.godwin@sba.gov.

For issues with grants.gov, please call the grants.gov support line at 1-800-518-4726 or email support@grants.gov.

