SBA Orders All 8(a) Small Business Participants to Provide Financial Records

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has issued letters to all contractors within the 8(a) Business Development Program, requiring them to produce financial records as part of a comprehensive effort to protect taxpayers and legitimate small businesses by rooting out fraud, waste, and abuse, according to a news release. All 4,300 8(a) participants are mandated to provide financial documents for the last three fiscal years, including bank statements, financial statements, general ledgers, payroll registers, contracting and subcontracting agreements, and employment records. Firms that fail to comply by January 5, 2025 may lose their eligibility to participate in the 8(a) Program and could face further investigative or remedial actions.

“There is mounting evidence that the 8(a) Program designed for ‘socially and economically disadvantaged’ businesses went from being a targeted program to a pass-through vehicle for rampant abuse and fraud – especially during the Biden Administration, which aggressively prioritized DEI over merit in federal contracting,” said SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler. “Today, as part of the SBA’s effort to protect taxpayer dollars and restore program integrity, we’re requiring all 8(a) firms to provide basic financial documentation for SBA review. As our previously-announced government-wide audit continues, we’re committed to thoroughly reviewing every federal contract, contracting officer, and contractor – while working alongside federal law enforcement and other agencies to deliver accountability for taxpayers.”

The request comes as recent U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) investigations and media reports have exposed a growing body of evidence of misconduct within the 8(a) Program, adding to years of credible concerns and whistleblower reports indicating that the program is a vehicle for institutionalized abuse.

Administrator Loeffler ordered a full-scale audit of the 8(a) Program earlier this year after a DOJ investigation uncovered a $550 million fraud and bribery scheme involving a former federal contracting officer and two 8(a) contractors. The audit, which is ongoing, focuses on examining high-dollar and limited-competition contracts going back over a period of fifteen years in collaboration with various federal agencies that award contracts to 8(a) participants. Last month, SBA took immediate action to suspend numerous executives and contractors following allegations of fraud involving more than $253 million in previously issued contract awards.

The U.S. Department of Treasury also recently launched its own audit of all contracts and task orders awarded under preference-based contracting, totaling approximately $9 billion in contract value across Treasury and its bureaus.