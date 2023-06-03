SBA Veterans Small Business Advisory Committees Set to Host Virtual Public Meetings June 7-8

Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration(SBA) Interagency Task Force (IATF) on Veterans Small Business Development and Advisory Committee on Veterans Business Affairs (ACVBA) announced they will hold their next set of virtual public meetings on June 7 and 8, respectively, via Microsoft Teams.

“These meetings are a chance for the public, business owners, and other advocates to come together and discuss how the SBA can continue to serve and meet the needs of our Nation’s veteran entrepreneurs,” said Acting Associate Administrator for the SBA Office of Veterans Business Development Timothy Green. “Each quarterly meeting represents an opportunity for committee members to contribute to the conversation on the state of veteran-owned small businesses.”

WHAT: IATF and ACVBA Virtual Public Meetings The IATF meeting will include committee member updates from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Treasury, Defense, and Labor; U.S. General Services Administration; Office of Management and Budget; North Carolina Military Business Center; the American Legion; VET-Force; and the National Veteran Small Business Coalition.

The ACVBA meeting will cover briefings from the SBA Office of Veterans Business Development, the SBA Office of Government Contracting and Business Development on the Veteran Small Business Certification program, the VA, the SBA Office of Policy Planning, and the Madison Services Group.

WHEN:

IATF Meeting

Wednesday, June 7, 2023

1 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET

ACVBA Meeting

Thursday, June 8, 2023

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET

WHO:

Timothy Green, Acting Associate Administrator, SBA Office of Veterans Business

Development

Robert Bailey, ACVBA Chairperson, Veteran Small Business Owner

IATF and ACVBA Committee Members

Guest speakers from Interagency Partners and Veterans Service Organizations

HOW:

The IATF will meet on Wednesday, June 7, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET via this Microsoft Teams link or https://bit.ly/IATF-June2023. To join the meeting by phone instead, use 206-413-7980 and enter the Conference ID: 53263813#.

The ACVBA will meet Thursday, June 8, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET via this Microsoft Teams link or https://bit.ly/ACVBA-June2023. To join by phone instead, dial 206-413-7980 and enter the Conference ID: 736670559#.

Public comments and questions are strongly encouraged to be submitted in advance via email by June 5 to [email protected]. For technical support, please visit the Microsoft Teams support page. Meeting presentations and minutes will be available after both meetings at www.sba.gov/ovbd under the “Federal Advisory Committees” section.

Read more at SBA