Schneider Downs Achieves CMMC Third-Party Assessor Certification

Schneider Downs & Co., Inc. has successfully completed the Certified Third-Party Assessor Organization (C3PAO) accreditation process and applied for the CMMC ML-3 assessment performed by the Defense Contract Management Agency’s (DCMA) Defense Industrial Base Cybersecurity Assessment Center (DIBCAC). Pending a successful CMMC ML-3 assessment, Schneider Downs will be authorized to provide certification assessments for the Department of Defense’s (DoD) Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) program.

“This represents another step in our commitment to provide comprehensive compliance assessment services to organizations dealing with the Department of Defense,” explained Eric M. Wright, shareholder at Schneider Downs. “Schneider Downs is already certified as a Registered Provider Organization to provide preliminary CMMC advisory assessments. Completing the C3PAO certification furthers our ability to assist clients as they navigate the challenges of confirming data security when working with the Department of Defense.”

Schneider Downs currently provides CMMC readiness and consulting services. The team includes a Certified CMMC Provisional Assessor, and several other members currently in process of applying for CMMC Certified Assessor status who plan on completing training in Q2 of 2021.

