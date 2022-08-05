83.6 F
Scott Arthur Joins SDSE Networks as Senior Director of Government Sales and Marketing

By Homeland Security Today
Scott Arthur (LinkedIn)

Scott Arthur has been appointed Senior Director of Government Sales and Marketing at SDSE Networks.

Arthur has an established track record and has closed over $2 billion in federal and commercial contracts over the past 25+ years. He brings subject matter expertise in cybersecurity, machine learning, data analytics, managed services, cloud, SaaS applications and integrated business process outsourcing. 

Formerly a Managing Partner at Diversified Outlook Group, LLC for eleven years, Arthur has also held senior roles at Conseqta Technology, QOMPLX, Voyager Labs, and Oracle.

He has a Bachelor in Business Administration from Radford University.

Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

