Scott Arthur Joins SDSE Networks as Senior Director of Government Sales and Marketing

Scott Arthur has been appointed Senior Director of Government Sales and Marketing at SDSE Networks.

Arthur has an established track record and has closed over $2 billion in federal and commercial contracts over the past 25+ years. He brings subject matter expertise in cybersecurity, machine learning, data analytics, managed services, cloud, SaaS applications and integrated business process outsourcing.

Formerly a Managing Partner at Diversified Outlook Group, LLC for eleven years, Arthur has also held senior roles at Conseqta Technology, QOMPLX, Voyager Labs, and Oracle.

He has a Bachelor in Business Administration from Radford University.