Scott Gibson Named Senior Director of The Chertoff Group’s Security Risk and Resilience Practice

By Homeland Security Today

The Chertoff Group announced the appointment of Scott Gibson as senior director for Security Risk & Resilience in its Strategic Advisory Services practice area. A proven security leader and strategist with a background in both the public and private sectors, he will focus on execution of commercial security risk management engagements.

“We are proud of our alumni who have risen to play senior security roles in government and the corporate world.  We are equally proud when we have an opportunity for them to return to the Firm with that invaluable experience to help advise our clients. We are excited to welcome Scott back to the Firm as a key leader in our Security Risk & Resilience practice. Scott’s experience and expertise from Uber, the State of New Jersey and Lucid, will add tremendous practical value to our clients and significantly contribute to the growth of the Firm,” said Chertoff Group CEO Chad Sweet.

Prior to leading global security and business resiliency at Lucid Motors as the chief security officer, Scott served as the chief of staff and head of strategy & planning for Global Security at Uber, and as deputy chief of preparedness for the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness. Earlier, he was a national security fellow for the Committee on Foreign Affairs in the U.S. House of Representatives. Scott previously worked for The Chertoff Group in 2018-2019.

Scott currently serves as a senior fellow of the McCrary Institute for Cyber and Critical Infrastructure Security. He is a member of ASIS International’s CSO Center, and member of the Governor of New Jersey’s Infrastructure Advisory Committee. He holds a master’s degree in global security studies from Johns Hopkins University and a bachelor’s degree in psychology, sociology, and anthropology from Washington and Lee University.

Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

