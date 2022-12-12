41.3 F
IndustryIndustry News

Security On-Demand Acquires Booz Allen Hamilton’s Commercial Managed Threat Services Business

Booz Allen will continue to provide advanced threat intelligence, MDR, and other robust cyber solutions for its federal clients, as well as cyber consulting solutions for commercial organizations.

By Homeland Security Today
Wade Alt (DeepSeas)

With the backing of Nautic Partners, Security On-Demand has announced that it has acquired Booz Allen Hamilton’s commercial Managed Threat Services (MTS) business. MTS and Security On-Demand will operate as one unified organization and brand: DeepSeas.

With a combined track record of nearly 30 years of experience in cybersecurity, DeepSeas will offer its 300+ clients and new mid-market and enterprise customers advanced, integrated cybersecurity solutions across the enterprise’s attack surfaces.

The acquisition of MTS comes in an environment in which threat actors are continuously working to compromise organizations. Enterprise and mid-market clients struggle to attract and retain talent with the skills required to effectively deploy, integrate, and manage security solutions at scale to reduce risk of brand damage and/or intellectual property theft or destruction. 

DeepSeas will offer clients cyber threat detection, analytics, and data science, as well as expert workflow and intelligence across a variety of industries. Through Nautic Partners, the DeepSeas leadership team will have access to capital to enhance the DeepSeas platform and capabilities. Booz Allen and DeepSeas will maintain a strategic and close alignment that enables continued collaboration between the two companies in the commercial market.  

Booz Allen Senior Vice President Wade Alt will join the DeepSeas leadership team as chief operating officer. 

MTS protects customers’ digital assets by patrolling and removing harm from their environments. By combining threat intelligence with MDR, MTS delivers actionable insights, 24/7 threat detection, investigation, and response enabled by a sophisticated, enterprise-ready security platform. This capability includes securing operational technology (OT) with the first-ever fully integrated IT/OT capability, while still ensuring OT threats are responded to according to the unique needs of the environment.

Booz Allen will continue to provide advanced threat intelligence, MDR, and other robust cyber solutions for its federal clients, as well as cyber consulting solutions for commercial organizations.

AGC Partners is serving as exclusive financial advisor to Booz Allen, and King & Spalding LLP is acting as legal counsel. Locke Lord is acting as legal counsel to Security On-Demand and Nautic Partners. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Booz Allen Hamilton is a member of the Government Technology & Services Coalition (GTSC), a non-profit organization for government contractors in the homeland security market.

