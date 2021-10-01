Senior Senate Appropriations Staffer Scott Nance Joins A1.9 Strategies as VP

Boutique lobbying and consulting firm A1.9 Strategies LLC, welcomed as Vice President Scott Nance, an 18-year Senate Appropriations Committee veteran and former clerk of the Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee.

“Scott is universally recognized as a high-caliber, high-capacity policy expert with deep insight into the appropriations and budget processes,” A1.9 Strategies Founder Michael R. Higdon said. “Scott’s professional experience, results-oriented mindset, and all-in approach aligns perfectly with our company ethos.”

Nance joins A1.9 Strategies after serving nearly two decades on the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security. From January 2017 through September 2021, Nance served as the subcommittee’s staff director under Senators Jon Tester (D-MT) and Chris Murphy (D-CT). While in the Senate, Nance oversaw the ever-expanding scope of homeland security funding and policy issues with particular expertise in the areas of transportation security, maritime security, border security, cybersecurity and disaster response and recovery. He maintained specific oversight of Coast Guard issues for his entire Senate career and received the Distinguished Public Service Award from the Commandant of the Coast Guard in 2021.

“I am excited to join A1.9 Strategies where Michael has a successful track record of providing clients with valued advice and proven results,” Nance stated. “I look forward to bringing my experience to the A1.9 team where we can join forces in a bipartisan fashion and build on that success.”

As a key staffer in negotiations with the House of Representatives and White House, Nance played a significant role in carrying out annual bipartisan and bicameral agreements. He also served on President Obama’s transition team for the Department of Homeland Security following the 2008 Presidential election.

Prior to his time in the Senate, Nance spent four years on Majority Leader Steny Hoyer’s (D-MD) staff as his appropriations director where he managed projects across all appropriations bills, later serving on the Congressman’s leadership staff. Nance earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Maryland, College Park and his master’s degree from the University of Baltimore.

In joining A1.9, Nance teams up with Higdon, a former Chief of Staff/Appropriations Associate to the first Chairman of the House Appropriations Subcommittee for Homeland Security and current State-Foreign Operations Appropriations Subcommittee Ranking Member Harold Rogers.