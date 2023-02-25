ServiceNow Brings DLA Financial Agreement Functions Together

A new capability in ServiceNow will help streamline agreement processes and reporting requirements for interagency financial transactions at the Defense Logistics Agency.

The tool will be a one-stop shop for agreements for the Treasury Department’s G-Invoicing system and other documents such as memorandums of understanding, memorandums of agreement, and state and local government agreements, said Max Walens, head of DLA’s G-Invoicing Center of Excellence.

The platform was developed by DLA Information Operations and successfully tested in January. It’s expected to be rolled out in phases to DLA’s major subordinate commands later this year.

“We’ll have a single system capturing the evidentiary matter all in one place for DLA, serving as a single system repository for storage and records management keeping, and have the ability to coordinate agreements in the system instead of working them through email or DLA’s Task Management Tracker,” Walens said.

Read more at DLA