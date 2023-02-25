31.4 F
Washington D.C.
Saturday, February 25, 2023
spot_img
IndustryIndustry News

ServiceNow Brings DLA Financial Agreement Functions Together

The platform was developed by DLA Information Operations and successfully tested in January.

By Homeland Security Today

A new capability in ServiceNow will help streamline agreement processes and reporting requirements for interagency financial transactions at the Defense Logistics Agency.

The tool will be a one-stop shop for agreements for the Treasury Department’s G-Invoicing system and other documents such as memorandums of understanding, memorandums of agreement, and state and local government agreements, said Max Walens, head of DLA’s G-Invoicing Center of Excellence.

The platform was developed by DLA Information Operations and successfully tested in January. It’s expected to be rolled out in phases to DLA’s major subordinate commands later this year.

“We’ll have a single system capturing the evidentiary matter all in one place for DLA, serving as a single system repository for storage and records management keeping, and have the ability to coordinate agreements in the system instead of working them through email or DLA’s Task Management Tracker,” Walens said.

Read more at DLA

Previous articleIndustry: Hold on Subject Management Actions in NBIS
Next articleBehind the FBI’s Role Examining the Chinese High-Altitude Balloon Wreckage
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals