Sev1Tech Taps Hector Collazo as CTO and Michael Fry as DCTO

Government Technology and Services Coalition member Sev1Tech has appointed Hector Collazo as the company’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Michael Fry as the company’s Deputy Chief Technology Officer (DCTO). Prior to their promotions, Hector served as Sev1Tech’s VP of Mission Technology and Innovations and Michael as Chief Security Architect.

In the role of CTO, Hector will lead Sev1Tech’s High Impact Technology, Science, and Engineering Team (HITSE), developing the company’s long-term technology strategy. He will work alongside DCTO, Michael Fry, to establish Sev1Tech’s growth in the technology sector.

“In only six months, Hector has displayed the passionate leadership and result delivery that embody a Sev1Executive. We are proud to welcome him to the officer team” said Bob Lohfeld, Sev1Tech’s Chief Executive Officer. “His personal leadership style, ability to inspire, and reputation for delivering innovative solutions will continue to propel Sev1Tech’s technological growth.”

“I am excited to head Sev1Tech’s technology direction during this time of rapid growth,” said Hector Collazo. “As we continue to incorporate in-demand offerings, I am focused on driving growth through the design, development, and delivery of innovative solutions.”

Hector has over 20 years of experience in implementing, engineering and managing innovative technologies to transform businesses and customer experiences. Prior to joining Sev1Tech, he served as the Director of Technology for Agile Defense, Inc, responsible for the overall planning, organizing, and execution of all IT functions. Hector led technological insight and drove the success of internal IT projects and actively engaged with the market prospects as a thought leader and expert in innovation.

Hector holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Puerto Rico and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Phoenix.

