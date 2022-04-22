55.7 F
SHINE Awarded DHS S&T Contract to Develop New Detection Tool for Cargo

By Homeland Security Today

SHINE Technologies, LLC has been awarded a potential 42-month contract with a total funding potential of approximately $16.8 million to help the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) expand its Non-Intrusive Inspection (NII) program and improve border security. The contract, awarded by the DHS Office of Procurement Operations (OPO) on behalf of the DHS Science & Technology Directorate, will fund the R&D and testing of an advanced prototype NII system using SHINE’s neutron generator technology.

SHINE’s project, titled “Interrogation with Neutrons – Screening for Threats and Interdicting Narcotics in Cargo at High Throughput” or IN-STINCT, is intended to develop a safe, new tool to detect and identify illegal bulk narcotics and other contraband material in commercial cargo at ports of entry. If successful, the system would complement current methods, tools, and suite of high-energy x-ray screening equipment within DHS U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Initial modeling, design, and project management for IN-STINCT will begin immediately at SHINE’s Systems and Manufacturing Division near Fitchburg, Wis., along with extensive data collection and testing activities for IN-STINCT’s contraband detection system in both SHINE’s facilities and at its sister company Phoenix LLC’s neutron imaging center.

