The Foundation for Advancing Security Technology (FAST) is thrilled to announce the winners of the 2024 Security Technician of the Year Awards, now in its second year. This prestigious initiative highlights the critical role that security technicians play within the industry, celebrating their excellence in the meticulous design, installation and maintenance of security systems that safeguard our communities.

Security technicians are the unsung heroes on the front lines of safety, whose dedication and expertise help ensure that our homes, workplaces and national infrastructure remain secure. Recognizing these professionals is not just an acknowledgment of their tireless efforts but a testament to their pivotal role in advancing the security industry.

This year’s winners are standout examples of commitment and leadership, who have each demonstrated exceptional customer service, technological proficiency and professional integrity.

2024 SECURITY TECHNICIAN OF THE YEAR AWARDEES

Calvin Sprague, technician III, Stealth Monitoring

James Brevard, master installation technician and Trainer, ADT

Chris Gordon , level 4 security technician, SAGE Integration

Peter Gagne, technician III, Stealth Monitoring

Vanna Phan, electrical technician 4, M.C. Dean

Jeff Lane, fire division PM, Down East Protection Systems

Kyle Ackerman, installation technician, Everon

Anthony Jeffries, electrical technician 3, M.C. Dean

Harry Hoyte, senior service technician, Grid Squared Systems

Aaron Welch, head of hardware, Nexkey

“The Security Technician of the Year Awards shines a spotlight on the incredible talent within our industry,” said Ken Kocher, president of Force Security Solutions and treasurer of the FAST Board of Directors. “These awards are a way to recognize the outstanding work of security technicians and to showcase the significant impact they have on all of us.”

As an initiative of the Security Industry Association (SIA) and the Electronic Security Association (ESA), FAST is proud to bring the industry together to celebrate this fantastic talent. We would also like to invite the security industry to celebrate these achievements at the Security Technician of the Year awards ceremony, which will be held during the closing ceremony of the Electronic Security Expo (ESX).