SIA Names New Associate Director and Senior Manager of Government Relations

The Security Industry Association (SIA) has named Patrick Russell as its new associate director of government relations and Colby Williams as its new senior manager of government relations. In these roles, Russell and Williams will join SIA Senior Director of Government Relations Jake Parker in helping the association address a growing number of public policy issues affecting the industry.

Russell comes to SIA with 15 years of experience working in politics and policy. His professional experience includes state-level and federal-level advocacy across many different sectors – including health care, education, financial services – and association management. In his most recent role at ACA International, Russell was responsible for the management of federal advocacy efforts as well as oversight and execution of ACPAC, ACA International’s political action committee. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in international studies from Indiana University.

“SIA and its 1,300 member companies really cover the gamut when it comes to security, and I am excited to help guide the industry’s future at the federal level,” said Russell. “I look forward to bringing value to our members through safeguarding critical standards and guidelines and promoting new strategies, solutions and technologies that will move the industry forward.”

Williams joins SIA with seven years of experience in public policy and government affairs for various statewide elected officials, nonprofits and campaigns as well as several years of experience teaching high school government and history. Williams holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s degree in education and public policy from Mississippi State University, as well as an MBA from Mississippi College.

“I’m excited about joining the SIA team and am looking forward to applying my experience in public policy and government affairs to best represent SIA and its member companies,” said Williams.

“Patrick and Colby are joining the SIA team at an exciting time in our industry. Their strong knowledge of policy and political processes will benefit our members and further increase involvement in our highly effective advocacy program,” said SIA CEO Don Erickson. “From school security to federal appropriations, GSA contracting, workforce development, facial recognition policy, counter-drone legislation and more, the GR team continues to take on the issues that most impact our members. We are truly excited that Patrick and Colby have already hit the ground running to further increase SIA’s influence over these critical issues.”

