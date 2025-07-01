The Security Industry Association (SIA) has announced that it is now accepting applications for the Denis R. Hébert Identity Management Scholarship. This program offers $5,000 scholarships for SIA members to help further their education in the field of identity management.

This scholarship was named after Hébert, chair and CEO at Sentry Interactive and a past member of SIA’s Board of Directors who served as chair from 2016 to 2018. In 2018, SIA and the Board of Directors established the Denis R. Hébert Identity Management Scholarship program in recognition of the substantial subject matter expertise Hébert offered and continues to offer to SIA members. His input has helped businesses to interpret and influence identity management trends and achieve greater business success. In his role as a leader on the SIA board, Denis Hébert positively impacted SIA’s service to its members in the domain of identity management as evidenced through the development of many of its education, government relations and standards initiatives.

The program is designed to support the professional development goals of young professionals who specialize in identity management – a field involving the systematic control of access, authenticating users, securing assets and protecting privacy. Identity management encompasses many aspects of risk management, public policy, fraud prevention, privacy, data analysis, risk and governance, information technology and security. Innovative advances in the creation, convergence and utilization of identity management security solutions will help to mitigate current and future identity threats, protect the privacy of individuals and enterprises and secure critical assets. The scholarship funds must be used towards post-secondary education programs, including training courses, accredited college courses, certifications or other valid credentialing programs related to the field of identity management.

Each applicant must be either a SIA student member or a full-time employee of a SIA member company holding a current membership and in good standing within the employer organization.

Applications are due July 25, 2025; learn more and apply here.