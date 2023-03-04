41.5 F
Washington D.C.
Saturday, March 4, 2023
spot_img
IndustryIndustry News

Smiths Detection and GRASP Innovations to Collaborate on Technology Integration

By Homeland Security Today

Smiths Detection has announced a collaboration with GRASP Innovations to allow the integration of GRASP’s sensor technology into Smiths Detection’s security checkpoints. The collaboration is part of Smiths Detection’s Ada Initiative that seeks to enable hardware, software and algorithms from different product suppliers to be plugged together using open architecture.

GRASP Innovations uses strategically placed sensors to provide data on passenger flows that allow for better resource allocation. The technology will be integrated into Smiths Detection’s end-to-end security checkpoint solutions. The two companies will jointly pursue opportunities within the industry and interact with existing customers.

Smiths Detection has also recently launched the HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX Model S, a smaller footprint version of its Computed Tomography (CT) passenger checkpoint scanner.

This new model, which is 20cm narrower and 350kg lighter than the HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX, can be integrated into existing and new airport or critical infrastructure checkpoints. 

Read more at Smiths Detection

Previous articleFederal Railroad Administration Announces New Safety Initiative with a Focus on Hazardous Materials
Next articleBiometric Boarding Lands at Sacramento International Airport
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals